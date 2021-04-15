Cricket

Former Proteas captain AB de Villiers remains in the frame for the T20 World Cup

15 April 2021 - 16:24 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mark Boucher has struggled for resulst since his appointment as Proteas head coach in December 2019.
Mark Boucher has struggled for resulst since his appointment as Proteas head coach in December 2019.
Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Proteas coach Mark Boucher has reiterated that former captain AB de Villiers remains in the frame for the men's Twenty20 Cricket World Cup to be hosted by India later in the year.

The 37-year-old De Villiers‚ who is currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)‚ retired in 2018 having played 114 Tests‚ 228 ODIs and 78 T20s.

Before the start of the current IPL season‚ De Villiers told reports in India that: ‘I am as young as ever’ and Boucher said they will talk again towards the end of the hugely popular tournament.

“I haven’t had a conversation with him of late but I did chat to him before he went over to the IPL‚” said Boucher.

“The conversations are still very much open and AB being the person that he is he wanted to perform very well at the IPL to prove to himself and everyone that he is still very much a big figure in world cricket and can dominate at the level.

“I said to him‚ you go over there and do your thing and I will give you a shout towards the backend of the IPL and see where you are. That’s where we are at the moment with him.”

Boucher also said the door has not been closed on 28-year-old fast bowler Duanne Olivier who ended his burgeoning international career of 10 Tests and 48 wickets by signing Kolpak contract with Yorkshire in 2019.

Olivier is set to play for Gauteng during the forthcoming and new domestic cricket season and Boucher said there are a lot of things that must happen for him to wear the South African jersey again.

“There are a lot of things that needs to happen in order for him to even be considered.

"He’s got to show form playing at franchise level and we can’t judge him from what he’s done in the past or from what he’s done overseas.

"He’s gotta come back into our system and perform properly at his level.

“There are the dynamics of him coming back into the culture where he’s got to show good attitude‚ good energy and the players will be happy will be happy to include him in squads again.

"There is a whole lot of different dynamics we have to look at as a management team.

"But‚ first things first‚ he must get back into our system and start performing. He must start ticking those boxes before anything happens.”

MORE:

Cricket SA admit to failing to eradicate racial discrimination in the Proteas national team

CSA have admitted they failed as an organisation to eradicate racial discrimination within the Proteas national team over the years.
Sport
2 days ago

Linde hails Magala as one of the best death bowlers in white ball cricket in the country

South African all-rounder George Linde has hailed fast bowler Sisanda Magala as one of the best death bowlers in white ball cricket in the country.
Sport
2 days ago

Klaasen after Azam smashes Proteas: ‘We could have done a few things differently’

Stand-in Proteas captain Heinrich Klaasen ruefully admitted that it was difficult to counter the class of Babar Azam in the thumping nine-wicket loss ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Pakistan crush SA by nine wickets to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series

Irrepressible Pakistan captain Babar Azam delivered a batting master class at SuperSport Park as they crushed South Africa by nine wickets to take a ...
Sport
22 hours ago

England cricket team willing to boycott social media, says Stuart Broad

England's cricket team would be prepared to boycott social media if the players wanted to take a stand against online abuse, bowler Stuart Broad said.
Sport
3 days ago

Losing Streak: ex-Zim captain gets eight-year ban for corruption

Meanwhile touring Pakistan captain Babar dethrones India’s Kohli in ODI rankings
Sport
21 hours ago

George Linde stars with bat and ball as Proteas level T20 series against Pakistan

SA levelled their four-match Twenty20 series with Pakistan after an improved performance from the bowlers helped them to a six-wicket win at the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I had to pinch myself, it was ridiculous': Beast on making tons of money in ... Rugby
  2. Philippe Troussier and Carlos Queiroz tell Safa they want the Bafana Bafana ... Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach Mokwena predicts the Bucs team: 'I can give you the Pirates ... Soccer
  4. Pitso Mosimane not interested in the Bafana coaching job: "I asked him‚ and he ... Soccer
  5. Cricket SA admit to failing to eradicate racial discrimination in the Proteas ... Cricket

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...
X