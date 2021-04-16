SA’s unimpressive summer ended with a whimper at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday night as Pakistan beat them by three wickets to win the T20 series 3-1.

With this victory‚ Pakistan have beaten SA in both the T20 and ODI series and the public inquest into the suitability of SA coach Mark Boucher and some OF his players will start soon.

The Proteas played this T20 series without captain Temba Bavuma‚ Quinton de Kock‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ Anrich Nortjé‚ Lungi Ngidi and David Miller but that cannot be used as an excuse for the poor manner in which they lost some of the matches.

For Pakistan‚ this limited-overs tour was a roaring success as they beat their hosts in the ODIs and T20 matches with key players like Babar Azam‚ Fakhar Zaman‚ Mohammad Hafeez‚ Mohammad Nawaz‚ Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi proving crucial.

SA’s summer campaign started with defeat to England and they followed that up by beating depleted Sri Lanka but suffered heavy defeats to Pakistan both away and at home.