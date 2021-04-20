The Central Gauteng Lions and Northerns have contracted 10 of the 16 Proteas players with national contracts with Cricket SA (CSA) in a list of the final squads released on Tuesday.

Boland‚ Central Gauteng Lions‚ Eastern Province‚ Free State‚ KwaZulu-Natal Coastal‚ North West‚ Northerns and Western Province will compete in Division 1 next season under CSA’s new provincial playing structure.

The Johannesburg-based Lions squad boast Proteas white-ball captain Temba Bavuma and national teammates Kagiso Rabada‚ Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks.

Northerns‚ previously known as the Titans‚ have Proteas test captain Dean Elgar on their books along with Proteas teammates Aiden Markram‚ Lungi Ngidi‚ Quinton de Kock‚ Tabraiz Shamsi and Henrick Klaasen.