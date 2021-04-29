Cricket

Suspending IPL not the answer, says Australia's Pat Cummins

29 April 2021 - 10:10 By Reuters
Pat Cummins of the Kolkata Knight Riders says the show must go on.
Pat Cummins of the Kolkata Knight Riders says the show must go on.
Image: Indian Premier League

Australia speedster Pat Cummins understands how grim India's battle is against the Covid-19 crisis in the country but does not think suspending the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) will help, the Kolkata Knight Riders player said.

Three of his compatriots have cut short their IPL stints to return home as India continues to record more than 300,000 new infections a day, with the actual figures believed to be much higher.

The crisis has prompted calls to halt the popular Twenty20 competition, which is being played in a bio-secure bubble and without spectators, but Cummins believes otherwise.

"We are doing everything we can to make sure we don't take any resources out of the frontline," the 27-year-old told WION news channel.

"There's an aspect that us playing every night for three or four hours hopefully contributes to making people stay at home more, or at least... can help them get through each day.

"I don't think ending the IPL is the answer."

The season will continue as scheduled, a senior Indian cricket board official told Reuters on Wednesday, despite criticism of staging it in the midst of a national crisis.

Cummins donated $50,000 to an Indian coronavirus relief fund to help purchase oxygen for hospitals.

The fast bowler said he was "overwhelmed" with the response that followed his gesture.

"Just tried to do it to help out a little bit and the response by cricketers and people outside the cricketing community has been huge."

"It's not a great situation at the moment, so anything we can to help," he added.

Two-time champions Kolkata are currently fifth in the points table with the final of the right-team tournament scheduled in Ahmedabad on May 30. 

MORE:

Cricket SA transformation ombudsman Advocate Ntsebeza calls for more submissions

Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) transformation ombudsman Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza has called on players‚ coaches and administrators – past and present – ...
Sport
1 day ago

Show must go on: IPL to continue as planned despite Covid surge

The new Covid spike in India has seen some cricketers, including three Aussies, withdraw from the tournament
Sport
18 hours ago

Cricket SA interim board and members’ council ‘reach historic agreement’

The Cricket SA interim board and the members' council have announced the two warring parties have reached an agreement in their impasse over ...
Sport
3 days ago

Cricket SA and Sascoc stand their ground in face-off with minister

Sports minister Mthethwa has ‘overreached’‚ says Sascoc as it rejects majority independent board at Cricket SA
Sport
3 days ago

Australia's Zampa, Richardson follow Tye out of IPL amid India Covid surge

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa and fast bowler Kane Richardson have joined compatriot Andrew Tye in cutting short their Indian Premier League (IPL) ...
Sport
3 days ago

Mthethwa has 'overreached': Sascoc rejects majority independent board at Cricket SA

There appears to be no end in sight to the furore around cricket after Sascoc fired a salvo at sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and criticised his ...
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Hands off Benni McCarthy‚ says AmaZulu boss Sandile Zungu as search for Bafana ... Soccer
  2. Floyd Shivambu on Kaizer Chiefs’ win against Mamelodi Sundowns - ‘The plea now ... Soccer
  3. Chelsea must play with pace, intensity to cause Real problems, says Benitez Soccer
  4. Safa scrambling for Bafana coach after putting eggs in Queiroz basket? Soccer
  5. Chelsea coach Tuchel unhappy with new Champions League format Soccer

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa says ‘massive system failure’ allowed state capture corruption to ...
Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
X