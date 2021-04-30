Chair of the Cricket SA (CSA) interim board Stavros Nicolaou has said that the organisation was millimetres away from going over a cliff in what could have been a disastrous eventuality for the game in the country.

CSA losing recognition and funding by the government was going to lead to complete devastation for players‚ workers and other stakeholders at all levels and it was going to scupper plans to bid for the coming International Cricket Council (ICC) men’s‚ women’s‚ U19 tournaments‚ Nicolaou said.

“We were at the edge of a cliff‚ we were millimetres [away]‚ and I don’t even want to say it was centimetres‚” he said Nicolaou on Friday where, together with sports, art & culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, CSA announced the amended memorandum of incorporation (MOI) that was agreed by both the interim board and the members council.

“We were millimetres away from going from going over the edge of a cliff but fortunately the cliff is a very steep one. We were facing a scenario‚ apocalyptic almost‚ and Mr Rihan Richards [acting president of the members council] has indicated that in a few months we will be bidding for the World Cup. Please God we succeeded and none of those things would have been possible if we had gone off the cliff.