Smith on Proteas’ relationship status with a return for AB: It’s complicated

The AB de Villiers discussion rages on, and director of cricket at Cricket SA (CSA) Graeme Smith has admitted his return to the Proteas set-up is not going to be straightforward as he has retired.

De Villiers‚ who has been in sparkling form for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the suspended Indian Premier League (IPL)‚ has on many occasions indicated his desire to come out of retirement.

Smith said there is no guarantee De Villiers and “free agents” Imran Tahir and Chris Morris will be part of the squad for the forthcoming five match T20 series against the West Indies in the Caribbean next month.

“As far as I am concerned‚ AB is a different discussion as he has retired and whether he will come out is an ongoing discussion‚” said Smith.

He said the selectors will consider all aspects when selecting the squads in the build-up to the World Cup later in the year.