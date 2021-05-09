Cricket SA (CSA) are headed for yet another battle, this time with the controlling body for all sporting codes‚ Sascoc‚ over the controversial amendments of the memorandum of incorporation (MOI)‚ which serves as the cricket body’s constitution.

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee’s (Sascoc) general council‚ which is its highest decision-making body after the board‚ met on Saturday and one of the items on the agenda was the CSA saga.

The Sascoc council resolved to reject the amendments‚ which came into effect late last month. This means CSA and Sascoc are headed for a dispute as the cricket body is marching ahead with the passed amendments.

Sascoc president Barry Hendricks told TimesLIVE on Sunday that the general council’s resolution was unanimous.

“The resolution was we confirm our position that sports organisations must remain autonomous and government must not occur‚ and in the case of Cricket SA‚ we will further engage with our member to try to protect them by ensuring they adhere to the Sascoc constitution‚ as well as the policies of the IOC charter and our own constitution‚” said Hendricks.

The Sascoc president said all the member federations affiliated to them unanimously voted against the appointment of a majority independent board and an independent chairperson on a board of one its members.

“It was unanimous and there were no voices against, none whatsoever.”

TimesLIVE asked CSA for their reaction to Saturday’s Sascoc meeting and the resolution of the general council‚ which rejected a majority independent board and an independent chairperson‚ but had not responded at the time of publishing on Sunday afternoon.