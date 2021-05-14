Cricket South Africa (CSA) has finally confirmed the Proteas men’s tour to the West Indies for two Tests and five T20s next month.

CSA‚ who finalised the details of this tour after following months of engagements with Cricket West Indies (CWI)‚ said the two Tests will be played at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia and the T20s will take place at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

This will be the South Africans’ first bilateral tour to the Caribbean since 2010 followed by a tri-series in 2016 that also featured Australia. The matches will be played between June 10 and July 3.

CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith‚ is delighted to have the team return to the Caribbean and expressed his gratitude to CWI and the governments of St Lucia and Grenada for their helpfulness in ensuring the tour takes place.

“We are extremely pleased to have the men’s team’s tour to the West Indies officially confirmed. Covid-19 has played havoc with the ICC Future Tours Programme and we are thankful to Cricket West Indies and the governments of St Lucia and Grenada for ensuring that the tour goes ahead as planned‚” Smith said.

“The hosting nations‚ in particular‚ came to the party at very short notice and Cricket South Africa would like to extend its immense gratitude to them for their enthusiasm and willingness to host us.

“Tours to the West Indies are always one of the most highly-anticipated tours of them all‚ not only because of the beauty of the venues‚ but the quality and competitiveness of the cricket that is in store.

“We are looking forward to explosive displays of cricket and entertainment on our screens for fans around the world to consume as the two evenly-matched countries come together for both Test and T20 cricket.”

The Proteas are scheduled to arrive in St Lucia on June 1.

Tour fixtures