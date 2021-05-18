'Shocked' Ntsebeza reveals how Cricket SA's interim board put a screeching halt to transformation project

“And then‚ there I was at the meeting‚ can you imagine how shocked I was when in the course of the meeting they began to raise issues about legal implications.”

The interim board shocked the nation when it announced the postponement of the high-profile SJN transformation project on the eve of the start of public hearings‚ which were scheduled to commence on Monday morning.

Ntsebeza said he was shocked further at the Sunday meeting.

“Then I got shocked [again] when one of the board members said 'why must this thing [hearings] be public in any event?'”

Ntsebeza said he made it unequivocally clear to the interim board that he would not be party to hearings that could not be accessed by the public.

“And then I said ‘look it is a no-brainer’. Whoever is listening right now or who cares to listen‚ there is no way that I am going to be associated with a process that is not accessible to the public‚” said Ntsebeza. “It is a non-starter. I want the listening public to know that this is my position.

“It became clear to me that the board was divided. I can tell you there were some board members‚ in my assessment‚ who felt that the process must go ahead.

“Some of them obviously felt that the process must not go on.”

Ntsebeza said during the interview that the determining factor in the postponement of the public hearings stemmed from a letter that former captain and incumbent director of cricket Graeme Smith wrote‚ through his lawyers‚ to the transformation ombudsman’s office on May 14.