“Graeme is earmarked to be the next CEO while Haroon also wants to serve in a top executive management position and to have all the mud on them that was to come out of the public hearings is not good PR for them and those plans.

“It’s simple‚ the public hearings were going to implicate some of the people earmarked to occupy top positions after the AGM.”

The hearings would have seen players‚ coaches‚ administrators and other stakeholder groups air their grievances of victimhood as a result of racial discrimination.

Another insider said Lorgat‚ by virtue of being CEO at the time when much of what has been raised through the submissions‚ could not escape scrutiny.

“They cannot afford to be exposed at the transformation hearings as the one person who is earmarked to be an independent chairman‚ was on the CSA board‚ and the other was the CEO during the time that much of the issues being raised by former players in fact took place.”

TimesLIVE sent pointed questions to the interim board‚ Lorgat and Smith‚ through the CSA communications office‚ but only one of the 10 questions asked was answered — that of whether any of the current board members has ambitions to serve on the incoming new board or not.

“None of the current members of the interim board are eligible for a place on the next board‚” the interim board said in a statement.