Cricket

Bangladesh ODI series gets underway in Dhaka despite Sri Lanka Covid-19 scare

23 May 2021 - 10:01 By Reuters
Bangladesh players during a training session a day before the match.
Image: Bangladesh Cricket/Twitter

Bangladesh's one-day series against Sri Lanka got underway on Sunday despite Covid-19 scares in the touring camp hours before the start of the match in Dhaka.

According to media reports, uncapped Shiran Fernando tested positive, along with fellow pace bowler Isuru Udana and bowling coach Chaminda Vaas.

Sri Lanka test captain Dimuth Karunaratne said Udana and Vaas subsequently tested negative.

"Isuru udana & Chaminda Vaas tested negative (in) 2nd covid 19 PRC test..." tweeted Karunaratne.

Udana went on to bowl the first ball of the match after Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bat at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Sri Lanka Cricket did not reply to a Reuters email seeking details of the Covid-19 cases in their camp.

The teams play the second match on Tuesday and final game on Friday. 

