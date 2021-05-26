North West Cricket (NWC) administrator Archie Pretorius has denied allegations that he did not follow procedure during the processes used to call for the province's AGM.

North West Cricket presidential hopefuls accuse administrator of foul play in election process

The union is preparing to hold its first elective meeting in four years on Monday but the waters have been muddied after rivals Phestus Motshabi and Tebogo Motlhabane‚ who are on the NWC nominations list for president along with Pretorius for the May 31 AGM‚ accused Pretorius of contravening several clauses in the union’s MOI in the build up to the gathering.

“The allegations are not accurate‚” said Pretorius.

Motlhabane and Motshabi‚ who are from the Ikageng Cricket Club and the Geek Cricket Academy respectively‚ are leading the outrage against Pretorius’s nomination.

They say Pretorius‚ who served as NWC president for two successive three-year terms from 2011 to 2017 and has been NWC administrator since December 2018 when Cricket SA (CSA) put the union under administration‚ had his moment in the leadership corridors of the union and it is time for new blood.

Pretorius is accused of not complying with clause 7.1‚ 7.4‚ 7.7‚ 7.8‚ 7.9‚ 7.10 and 10.2 of the NWC MOI in regards to how the AGM is being assembled.

“They are not complying with clause 7.1‚ which says candidates for the position of the President and Vice-President must be nominated 15 (fifteen) days before the AGM‚” Motshabi said in relation to the date which the nominations were finalised.

“If I count correctly‚ from Tuesday‚ 18 May 2021 to Monday 31 May 2021 is only 14 days. You cannot count Monday as the nominations only closed on Monday.

“They are not complying with clause 7.4 by not inviting nominations for Board Secretary‚ Chairman of the Finance Committee; Chairman of the Audit Committee‚ five independent directors‚ Members Council Representative‚ the Lower League Members Council Representative and Second League Members Council Representative.

“They only ask for nominations for President and Vice-President‚” said Motshabi among his other concerns.

Motlhabane agrees with Motshabi that Pretorius is not following due process.

The NWC board has been suspended since December 2018 after which Pretorius was appointed as the administrator and took of the union’s finances and operations‚ including paving the way for a successful AGM.

The suspension of the board‚ according to Pretorius‚ also rendered the union’s members council ineffective and that is the reason why they only asked nominations for the position of president and vice-president.

“The member council elects the board of directors‚ so in order for the directors to be elected‚ the members council is to be constituted first‚ hence the election of the president‚ the vice-president‚ and the two representatives from the lower leagues at the forthcoming AGM‚” Pretorius said.

Pretorius said the new leadership that will be elected on Monday will be responsible for electing the directors at a special general meeting.

“These two processes can’t run concurrent. It would in normal circumstances‚ but is not possible as the members needs to be addressed firstly. This process was given through to CSA.”

A CSA delegation led by acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki met with Pretorius‚ Motshabi‚ Motlhabane and other NWC stakeholders on Monday.

At the meeting Motshabi and Motlhabane called for Pretorius to withdraw from the process.

Pretorius dismissed the allegations against him and said that he has served NWC with diligence since 1995.

“I have always only acted in the best interest of NWC.”

The CSA management were sent questions to respond to the allegations that Pretorius is conflicted and should withdraw from the presidential race‚ but had not done so at the time of publishing.