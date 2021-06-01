Cricket

Keegan Petersen nervous about making his Proteas Test debut during the tour of the Caribbean

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
01 June 2021 - 13:29
Keegan Petersen, pictured receiving treatment during the Dolphins CSA 4-Day match against the Lions in Johannesburg in March 2021, is poised to make his Proteas test debut against the West Indies later this month.
Keegan Petersen, pictured receiving treatment during the Dolphins CSA 4-Day match against the Lions in Johannesburg in March 2021, is poised to make his Proteas test debut against the West Indies later this month.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Keegan Petersen has been nervous about making his Proteas Test debut for a while now and he admitted that the thought of doing so during the tour of the Caribbean this month is already giving him the heebie-jeebies.

The 27-year-old right-hander was part of the Proteas team that jetted out to the West Indies on Monday evening for the two-match Test series and five Twenty20s.

The first Test starts at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia on June 10-14‚ and the second and final match on June 18-22 at the same venue.

Following the retirement from Test cricket of Faf du Plessis‚ Petersen is poised to make his debut in the opening match and that much was confirmed by new captain Dean Elgar‚ who said at his departure press conference on Saturday that‚ “without Faf‚ a guy like Keegan Petersen comes into the mix”.

“I have been nervous for while now already‚” said Petersen.

“It gives me goose bumps just thinking about it right now. I know I will have big boots to fill. When I try to think about it‚ you know‚ anyone would be nervous.

“But it is what we dream of as kids and eventually when the dream becomes a reality‚ it kind of gives your system a shock‚ to say yeah you have found your dream so now what are you going to do about it.”

Petersen’s selection is not cast in stone and will only know for sure when the team is announced.

“We don’t know where it is going to go in terms of selection‚ but if I do get a chance I will obviously be extremely excited to represent my country and play with a good bunch of blokes.”

Petersen has been a regular performer on the domestic scene over the past few seasons and his inclusion in the squad was due reward.

If selected‚ Petersen is expected to slot in at No.4 where Du Plessis predominantly batted before his retirement.

Petersen could also come in at his favoured‚ No.3 but Rassie van der Dussen is establishing himself in that position.

The Proteas assembled at Kingsmead in Durban ahead of their departure and Petersen said preparing in the conditions at his home venue was ideal to the pitches they will be confronted with in St Lucia‚ which are expected to be low and slow.

“Ja I always believes that Kingsmead has prepared me for any slow or turning wicket or whatever the case may be.

“Whatever I will get I know I will be prepared for. I don’t know the conditions and we will see when we get there. But whatever it is it won’t be anything new to me.”

MORE:

Nortje and Ismail honoured with CSA's top awards

Anrich Nortje and Shabnim Ismail received the highest accolade that Cricket South Africa (CSA) has to offer when they were named SA men’s and women’s ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Australian IPL players released from hotel quarantine after evacuation from India

Australian cricketers, including former captain Steve Smith and David Warner, were released from hotel quarantine in Sydney on Monday after being ...
Sport
1 day ago

Elgar: Proteas need to gear for tricky conditions in the Caribbean

Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar says they will have to acclimitise quickly to what are expected to be slow and low conditions in the West Indies.
Sport
2 days ago

Blast from the past: Morkel leads Proteas’ charge against West Indies

Today in SA sports history: May 28
Sport
4 days ago

North West Cricket presidential hopefuls accuse administrator of foul play in election process

North West Cricket (NWC) administrator Archie Pretorius has denied allegations that he did not follow procedure during the processes used to call for ...
Sport
6 days ago

Objections as North West Cricket administrator Pretorius is nominated for president

NWC presidential hopefuls Phestus Motshabi and Tebogo Motlhabane have slammed rival Archie Pretorius’s nomination as “unethical” and “morally wrong” ...
Sport
1 week ago

Tsotsobe's startling revelation: they turned my mom away at the presidential suite

Lonwabo Tsotsobe says his mother was “kicked out of the presidential suite at a stadium” and denied entry into the plush hospitality facility on a ...
Sport
1 week ago

Tsotsobe alleges Smith threatened to quit the Proteas if Tsolekile was selected

Insiders in cricket have described Graeme Smith and Haroon Lorgat as Cricket SA “blue-eyed boys” and alleged that the indefinite postponement of the ...
Sport
1 week ago

'Shocked' Ntsebeza reveals how Cricket SA's interim board put a screeching halt to transformation project

The ombudsman for Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) SJN transformation project advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza has detailed how the organisation’s interim board ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. We were not pulling in same direction‚ admits Katsande as Chiefs begin life ... Soccer
  2. BREAKING | Tension between Mosimane and former club Sundowns continues to ... Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates respond to Gavin Hunt link: ‘It’s just mischief-making’ Soccer
  4. Mbalula on Kaizer Chiefs axing Gavin Hunt: 'He's a good coach, whatever happened Soccer
  5. Tyson pushes mushroom muti as 'miracle cure' Sport

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...