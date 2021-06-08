Cricket

Second England player investigated for historical racism on social media

08 June 2021 - 09:38 By Reuters
A file photo of England players celebrating after winning the 2019 Cricket World Cup.
A file photo of England players celebrating after winning the 2019 Cricket World Cup.
Image: Cricket World Cup/Twitter

A second England cricketer is being investigated for historical "offensive" social media posts, cricket website Wisden.com reported on Monday.

Wisden said it had uncovered a racist tweet but chose not to disclose the identity of the player because he was under 16 when it was posted.

"It has been brought to our attention that an England player has posted historic offensive material on their social media account," a spokesperson for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

"We are looking into it and will make a further comment in due course."

It comes after England fast bowler Ollie Robinson was suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of an investigation into offensive material he posted on social media as a teenager in 2012 and 2013.

Robinson apologised "unreservedly" for tweets that came to light last week when he made his test debut against New Zealand at Lord's.

He has been ruled out of selection for the second test against New Zealand starting at Edgbaston on Thursday.

MORE:

Mushrooming T20 leagues a threat to international game, says Faf du Plessis

The proliferation of domestic Twenty20 leagues poses a threat to international cricket and the game must find a way to balance both, according to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Blast from the past: Rabada runs in hard to help topple Aussies

Today in SA sports history: June 7
Sport
1 day ago

Tabraiz Shamsi eyes Test spot in the Caribbean

Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has admitted that playing second fiddle to legendary Imran Tahir in the limited overs sides was not easy.
Sport
2 days ago

Motlhabane's election as new North West Cricket president disputed‚ rival Motshabi declares himself the winner

New North West Cricket (NWC) president Tebogo Motlhabane's appointment has been challenged just days after his ascent to the seat and his rival ...
Sport
5 days ago

I have unfinished business with the Test team‚ says Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi

Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi wants to use the coming two-match Test series against the West Indies in Saint Lucia this month to finalise the ...
Sport
5 days ago

Proteas quickie Anrich Nortje excited to be going to the West Indies

As a first time visitor to the Caribbean‚ Proteas quickie Anrich Nortje has no idea how the conditions are going to play out for fast bowlers in ...
Sport
6 days ago

Keegan Petersen nervous about making his Proteas Test debut during tour of the Caribbean

Keegan Petersen has been nervous about making his Proteas Test debut for a while, and admitted the thought of doing so during the tour of the ...
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane: Safa ‘made me a six-year offer worth a very high sum’ Soccer
  2. Shalulile walks away with almost half a million rand after emerging as big ... Soccer
  3. Former Mamelodi Sundowns spokesperson Thulani Thuswa has died Soccer
  4. 'PSL recognise real work not touch ups': Fans react to Benni McCarthy's coach ... Soccer
  5. Why Chippa United's descent to the PSL playoffs is of their own creation Soccer

Latest Videos

Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma's bail postponed as co-accused granted bail
CCTV captures theft of the rarest Nike shoe on the planet