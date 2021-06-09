It will be up to individual SA players whether to take the knee or not before the start of the first Test against the West Indies at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia on Thursday.

The West Indies have been at the forefront of taking the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and Proteas captain Dean Elgar said in his pre-match press conference that he has discussed the issue with his counterpart‚ Kraigg Brathwaite.

The Proteas were heavily criticised by the public for not taking the knee in the limited overs series against England and during the Test series against Sri Lanka‚ but they did raise their fists before the start of the Boxing Day Test against Sri Lanka in Centurion.

“It’s been quite a journey for our Proteas side with regards this topic. Myself, Kraigg Brathwaite and the two team managers had a meeting yesterday [Tuesday]‚” Elgar said in a digital press conference from the Caribbean.

“What happened was that we approached them to give them our version going forward with the campaign and us supporting the campaign. We have given the players their rights to perform whichever acts or gesture they want to perform.