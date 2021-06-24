Cricket

'Best ever', Richard Hadlee hails New Zealand's test world champions

24 June 2021 - 09:01 By Reuters
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson celebrates with the team.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson celebrates with the team.
Image: International Cricket Council/Twitter

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and its greatest cricketer Richard Hadlee led the tributes on Thursday after the Black Caps claimed the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) by beating India.

Kane Williamson's team became test cricket's first official world champions after prevailing by eight wickets in Southampton on Wednesday, the reserve day of a match plagued by bad weather.

"The Black Caps have made New Zealand proud. This was a masterful performance from a team at the top of their game and on top of the world," Ardern said in a statement.

"Kane Williamson and the team leadership have built a brilliant and humble squad who have become an inspiration to many New Zealanders.

"Over a number of years now we have seen the development of a team and team culture that has taken New Zealand cricket to world beating heights."

New Zealand have been to the semi-final of the 50-over World Cup eight times and lost the last two finals, in heartbreaking fashion to England on the boundary countback rule after the 2019 decider was tied.

Throughout those setbacks, New Zealand have continued to play in a spirit sometimes derided as "nice guy" cricket.

More importantly, they have won all but one match, a draw, in four test series since a 3-0 drubbing in Australia around the turn of 2020.

Hadlee, one of the greatest fast bowlers in the history of the game, said the New Zealand test team "thoroughly deserved" the title on the back of their recent form.

"Over the past two years, the Black Caps performances in the test arena have been outstanding with test match and series wins at home and abroad," the 69-year-old said in a statement.

"The whole team has shown a high degree of professionalism. Their skill sets have complemented each other to make them a complete playing unit.

"It's fair to say that this current group of players is the best in our history." 

MORE:

New independent board chair Lawson Naidoo ‘well aware of challenges in making Cricket SA world-class’

Lawson Naidoo was elected as the new Cricket South Africa (CSA) majority independent board chairperson on Tuesday.
Sport
1 day ago

West Indies captain wants more fight from batsmen after series defeat

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite called on himself and his fellow batsmen to show more fight in their next Test series after his team were ...
Sport
1 day ago

Quinton de Kock misses ton but SA in control of second Test against the West Indies

SA’s Quinton de Kock fell four runs short of successive centuries but the tourists took charge of the second and final test against West Indies by ...
Sport
3 days ago

Skipper Elgar leads Proteas’ day one fightback in second Test in St Lucia

SA’s new Test captain Dean Elgar led from the front with a stoical 77 runs to see his side to 218 for five wickets when bad light stopped play on the ...
Sport
5 days ago

Markram talks up SA's seam bowlers ahead of second Test against West Indies

If SA's seam bowlers were looking for added motivation ahead of the second Test against the West Indies in St Lucia on Friday, Aiden Markram was on ...
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Royal AM to go ahead with play-off against Chippa United despite letter to PSL Soccer
  2. Mnisi says Royal won’t play: ‘The team that finished top of the log is Royal AM’ Soccer
  3. Royal AM claim legal basis for not taking the field in playoff against Chippa ... Soccer
  4. WATCH | ‘This made me emotional’ - Father’s Day tribute to ‘top dad’ Pitso ... Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs' dream continues: 'We came here in Morocco to do business' Soccer

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...