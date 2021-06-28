Cricket

Proteas put West Indies in a spin to level Twenty20 series

28 June 2021 - 08:44 By Reuters
The Proteas had a bright start with the bat. They scored 81 runs from the first eight overs and just another 85 from the next 12 overs but still managed to get over the line.
The Proteas had a bright start with the bat. They scored 81 runs from the first eight overs and just another 85 from the next 12 overs but still managed to get over the line.
Image: @WindiesCricket/Twitter

South Africa spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde stifled West Indies' chase as the visitors claimed a 16-run victory in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday to level the five-match series at 1-1.

After being sent into bat in St George’s, Grenada, the Proteas of South Africa posted a below-par 166 for seven in their 20 overs.

However, the home side's fast start was halted by the spin duo and they were restricted to 150 for nine.

Left-arm wrist spinner Shamsi recorded figures of 1-16 in his four overs and the tall orthodox Linde posted 2-19 as they frustrated the home side in the middle of the innings and took the momentum out of their chase.

West Indies had cruised to an eight-wicket victory in the first match with 30 balls to spare on Saturday, but the tourists were vastly improved with their skills with the ball, as well as in the field.

The Proteas also made a fast start to their innings as opener Reeza Hendricks (42 from 30 balls) and captain Temba Bavuma (46 from 33 balls) took the attack to the bowlers, but once they were out the innings stuttered.

They scored 81 runs from the first eight overs and just another 85 from the next 12 as the West Indies bowlers slowed the scoring rate with a mix of slower balls and yorkers.

Seamer Obed McCoy (3-25) and off-break bowler Kevin Sinclair (2-23) were the pick of the home attack.

The third match in the series will be played at the same venue on Tuesday.

MORE:

Ready to promote and explore the public good that is cricket in SA

Lawson Naidoo was elected chair of the board of Cricket SA this week. This is an edited version of his address to the board
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Lewis leads West Indies to easy T20 win over South Africa

Opener Evin Lewis smashed 71 from 35 balls as West Indies cruised to an eight wicket victory over South Africa with 30 balls to spare in the first ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Kohli gives WTC thumbs-up but would prefer best-of-three final

Kiwi great Richard Hadlee and PM Jacinda Ardern hail ‘best ever’ New Zealand Test world champions
Sport
3 days ago

SABC launches 24-hour sport channel

The SABC on Thursday night launched its long-awaited 24-hour sport channel under the tagline ‘Remember the Unforgettable’, referring to the iconic SA ...
Sport
2 days ago

Dean Elgar: ‘For the Proteas I think this was a much-needed series win’

The camaraderie in the Proteas Test team that white-washed the West Indies 2-0 in Saint Lucia was there for all to see.
Sport
3 days ago

'Best ever', Richard Hadlee hails New Zealand's test world champions

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and its greatest cricketer Richard Hadlee led the tributes on Thursday after the Black Caps claimed the ...
Sport
4 days ago

New independent board chair Lawson Naidoo ‘well aware of challenges in making Cricket SA world-class’

Lawson Naidoo was elected as the new Cricket South Africa (CSA) majority independent board chairperson on Tuesday.
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Royal queen wants crown Sport
  2. Kaizer Chiefs defend like their lives depend on it to stun Wydad and reach ... Soccer
  3. Zwane after Chiefs beat Wydad: ‘They will regret the day they decided to send ... Soccer
  4. Chippa United save PSL status, barring court dramatics Soccer
  5. Zwane suggests Chiefs will keep defensive tactics, but is he selling a dummy? Soccer

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...