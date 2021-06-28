Cricket

Sri Lanka send three players home for bubble-breach in England

28 June 2021 - 14:10 By Reuters
Sri Lanka Cricket announced that Niroshan Dickwella is one of the three players.
Image: ALEX DAVIDSON

Sri Lanka Cricket said on Monday they were sending their players Kushal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka back home from the team's England tour for breaching bio-bubble protocols.

The decision was taken after a video posted on social media showed the players outside their designated team hotel.

"The three players will be suspended from all forms of cricket, until the completion of the inquiry," Sri Lanka's national cricket board said in a statement.

Sri Lanka, who were blanked 3-0 in the T20 series, will play the first of their three one-day internationals in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday. 

