Cricket

Seven members of England team test positive for Covid-19

06 July 2021 - 10:33 By Reuters
Tom Curran of England celebrates dismissing Binura Fernando of Sri Lanka during the third One Day International between England and Sri Lanka at Bristol County Ground on July 04, 2021 in Bristol, England.
Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Three players and four staff members from England's cricket team have tested positive for Covid-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

"Following PCR tests administered yesterday (Monday) in Bristol, The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) can confirm that seven members - three players and four management team members - of the England Men's ODI party have tested positive for Covid-19," the ECB said in a statement. 

