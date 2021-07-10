Norman Arendse SC has dismissed as “absolute rubbish” AfriForum’s claims that the enforcement of targets‚ which the organisation label as quotas‚ has meant that race‚ and not ability‚ has become the primary selection criteria in South African cricket.

AfriForum made these astounding claims in their submission at CSA’s Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) transformation inquiry.

The transformation public hearings started last week and were established to investigate racial discrimination within the organisation and to recommend remedial action.

In paragraph five of their submission‚ AfriForum noted that the number of players of colour and black Africans have increased over the last decade.

The organisation made a bizarre claim that the large representation of black players is not a result of developments at grassroots level as promised by government but largely due to forced racial quotas.