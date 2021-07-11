Cricket

Opening Ireland vs SA ODI match abandoned due to rain in Malahide

11 July 2021 - 18:56 By Reuters
South Africa won the toss and captain Temba Bavuma chose to field first. Ireland had put on 195/4 after 40.2 overs.
Image: @cricketireland/Twitter

The first one-day international between Ireland and the Proteas was abandoned due to persistent rain in Malahide on Sunday.

The inclement weather forced the players off the field on a number of occasions before play was abandoned just after 5pm.

Ireland scored 195 for four in 40.2 overs before the last stoppage, with captain Andy Balbirnie (65) and opener Will Porterfield (63) providing significant contributions.

The second match in he three-game series will be played at the same venue on Tuesday.

The teams will also contest three Twenty20 Internationals.

