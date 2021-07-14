“I played with the likes of Faf du Plessis‚ who was my captain‚ and AB de Villiers and a lot of other names. After the SA Under-17, the next year I got selected for the Under-19 team that played in the Khaya Majola Week and the SA Under-19 side.

“I remember in our Northerns team the guys that were selected in the SA Under-19 team with me‚ Faf‚ AB‚ a fella by the name of Heinrich le Roux and Frans Nkuna‚ who was a very good bowler.”

During this time‚ Phangiso said he never experienced any racism or discrimination while growing up at Northerns.

It was when he reached the Under-19 level‚ where players start to be noticed and offered professional contracts‚ that discrimination reared its ugly head.

“When we got back from the SA Under-19 team we were offered junior contracts. I remember my father was called in and he was told, ‘look, we are interested in your boy and want to keep him in our set-up’.”

Phangiso said they were offered R1‚200 per month.

“My dad was just happy to see me involved in such a good franchise and a good set-up that [would possibly] set me up for my future.

“I was happy and I was in a good set-up. Northerns is one of the best franchises in SA.”

But Phangiso’s ecstasy soon turned into agony.

“Later I found out that the players who were selected in the same SA Under-19 team were getting more than myself and Frans Nkuna.

“[While] I was getting R1‚200, I think the guys were getting R5‚000. It was heartbreaking because these are the same guys I played with in the SA Under-19.”

Phangiso said he was young and did not know who to turn to for help.

“I just let it go and enjoyed my cricket‚ but obviously it just got more frustrating.”

Phangiso relived a painful experience that reduced him to tears during a provincial three-day game against Griquas, where he did not bowl a single ball.

“I actually started crying.”

Phangiso said his spirit was not broken but he kept working hard in training and took the few opportunities that came his way.

He thought the cricket Gods were starting to smile at him when he received sporadic call-ups to the Northerns flagship team‚ the Titans‚ and became captain of the amateur side.

Phangiso thought he had earned the trust of everyone but was given a rude awakening when then Titans lead spinner Paul Harris got a call-up to the Proteas.

As the next best spinner in line‚ Phangiso thought Harris’ absence would open the door for him to become a regular and fill the vacancy.

“Someone else was picked ahead of me and that someone else was Roelof van der Merwe‚ a very good player as well‚ but if you look at stats and ranks at the time‚ he was pushed ahead of me.

“The same things kept on happening, until I left,” he said.