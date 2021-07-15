Besides De Kock and Ngidi‚ Langeveldt also suggested that explosive fast bowler Lizaad Williams may be given his ODI debut to go with the four T20 caps that he has already earned.

“Lizaad has been doing well‚ he brings a lot of energy and a different skill set as a skiddy fast bowler‚ so he is someone we are looking at. Beuran Hendricks is a left-armer and he always brings something different to the table‚ but he came in as a late replacement for Sisanda Magala and is still at the back of the queue behind Lizaad.

“It is always great to have a left hander in your attack‚ Ireland played a left hander and he bowled brilliantly. He gave them something different in the middle periods of the innings. Someone has to bowl wicket to wicket and maybe try to nick right handers‚ but he does bring different skills to the party.”

In the loss to Ireland‚ South African bowlers Kagiso Rabada‚ Anrich Nortjé‚ Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi only managed five wickets.

With the bat‚ the Proteas were meekly bowled out for 247 after 48.3 overs and Langeveldt wants an improved all-round performance.

“Something that we have spoken a lot and hard about is the ability to take wickets up front and have spinners who will apply more pressure in the middle periods. We must try to get wickets up front‚ middle period squeeze them a bit more and with the bat you can’t just say we are not going to get to 290.