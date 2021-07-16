Sonnyboy Letshela says racism in SA cricket drove him to suicide attempt

“I got to England and I think SA toured while I was that side. I was having such a great time in England but it just did not feel right‚” said the now 39-year-old.

“I had stress but I did not know. I kept telling myself that I was going to make it.

“At one point I tried taking my life because I had been in England for quite a while‚ and things were not working out and for a young boy‚ there was no-one to talk to about certain things.

“I did know I had stress. I just knew that I was faced with an obstacle in front and I didn’t know what to do.

“I got to the hospital and the doctor said I was lucky by an inch and I would have been dead. She organised for me to speak to people about my stress.

“That is when I realised that I should have tried to speak to other people about what is going inside me because it was too much to take.”

Letshela said he arrived in England a broken man who now harboured hopes of “pulling off a Kevin Pietersen”‚ who had left SA complaining of game time and went on to represent the English national team.

“When I got there‚ because I was going to try and live there‚ I thought I could do a Kevin Pietersen myself‚ stay there and play for England.

“I got a son in England but things did not work out with his mom. I thought I would get married there and get papers.

“I had to come back to Joburg because my playing working visa had run out and I had lost my contract with Gauteng.

“I wasn’t going to go back to England again as a professional cricketer. I thought of going back maybe as a father and it did not happen.”