Cricket

Shamsi and Linde share six wickets as the Proteas beat hosts Ireland by 33 runs

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
19 July 2021 - 21:02
Tabraiz Shamsi led the charge with four wicket.
Tabraiz Shamsi led the charge with four wicket.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde shared six wickets between them as the Proteas beat hosts Ireland by 33 runs in Malahide, Dublin, on Monday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20 series.

After Ireland won the toss and Andrew Balbirnie put the tourists in to bat first‚ Aiden Markram top scored with 39 off 30 balls as the Proteas posted 165/7 in their 20 overs.

Openers Quinton de Kock [20 off nine] and captain Temba Bavuma [13 off 13] got the Proteas off to a relatively good start and while Janneman Malan [4 off 5] struggled‚ Markram‚ Rassie van Dussen [25 off 18]‚ David Miller [28 off 21] and George Linde made useful contributions in the middle overs.

But it was Kagiso Rabada’s 19 off just nine balls‚ which included four consecutive fours in the last over‚ that pushed the Proteas score to 165.

The home side had the worst start to their chase.

Spinning all rounder Linde‚ who took two wickets for just 26 runs in his four overs‚ opened the bowling and got the breakthrough with his second delivery to dismiss Paul Stirling [6 off 2].

Stirling’s opening partner Kevin O’Brien was sent packing for a duck after he pushed at a Kagiso Rabada delivery back into the Proteas bowler’s hands in the second over for a caught and bowled.

Ireland skipper Balbirnie [22 off 16] was joined by George Dockrell at the crease but the latter fell after scoring just two runs from six balls as Lungi Ngidi got a wicket with his first delivery to leave the home side tottering on 23/3 in the fourth over.

Ngidi [2-18] struck again with his first delivery of his second over to remove Balbirnie.

Big-hitting Harry Tector top scored for the home side with his 36 off 34 but as soon as he was dismissed by left-arm spinner Shamsi [4-27]‚ the Irish offered little resistance.

Shamsi and Linde cleaned out the Irish middle order as the home side starred a big defeat in their eyes but Barry McCarthy and Josh Little frustrated the South Africans a 38-ball partnership of 44.

McCarthy finished not out on 30 off 15 balls while was also unbeaten on 15 off 18 balls as Ireland posted 132/9 to lose by 34 runs.

With this win‚ the Proteas have now won seven and lost seven in the 14 T20 international matches they have played since January this year.

The action will move to Stormont in Belfast where the second and final T20 matches will be played.

The 6th-ranked Proteas will be aiming for a 3-0 series clean sweep to boost their confidence levels ahead of the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup to be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October and November.

Although the Proteas won‚ they did not do so clinically and will need significant improvement in the next two matches before they tour Sri Lanka‚ where they will play their last three-match T20 series before the World Cup.

MORE:

Former Titans star bowler Mbhalati says he was paid way less than his white junior teammates

Former Titans and South Africa A fast bowler Ethy Mbhalati has said he was paid way less than his white junior teammates throughout his ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Black SA cricketers reveal all at 'TRC'

There were tears of sorrow from black former cricketers at Cricket SA's (CSA) transformation inquiry hearings this week as they relived their ...
Sport
1 day ago

SA assistant coach Enoch Nkwe confident the team is not far from reaching a level they need to be at

The Proteas top order batting and death bowling is still a cause for concern as the T20 World Cup draws closer‚ but Enoch Nkwe‚ the national team’s ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Former Proteas star Lonwabo Tsotsobe calls for the reopening of the match-fixing investigation

Former Proteas star left-arm fast bowler Lonwabo Tsotsobe has alleged the match-fixing scandal a few years ago was strategically used by Cricket SA ...
Sport
2 days ago

Proteas coach Mark Boucher says Janneman Malan is going to give them selection headaches

On-form Proteas top order batsman Janneman Malan has played himself into contention for this year’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in ...
Sport
2 days ago

Skipper Dhawan, debutant Kishan help India spank Sri Lanka in first ODI

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan led by example and wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan impressed in his one-day debut to secure a comprehensive seven-wicket win ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sonnyboy Letshela says racism in SA cricket drove him to suicide attempt

Former Gauteng cricketer Sonnyboy Letshela has testified that he tried to commit suicide while playing in England and says it was as a result of the ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Fans cringe at ‘awkward’ Mosimane & Motsepe Champions League final moment Soccer
  2. Kaizer jnr, new Chief in charge of Amakhosi Sport
  3. 'Who is it for?' Japan captain Maya Yoshida asks in call to lift fan ban Soccer
  4. Hlaudi Motsoeneng on SABC not televising Chiefs in Champions League final: ... Soccer
  5. Royal AM disciplinary hearing postponed Soccer

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’