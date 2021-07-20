Mbhalati says the Titans deliberately blocked his selection to the Proteas

“One day while we were there one of the coaches says to me there was a year where we picked you for the Proteas.

“Then I asked him what happened. He said to me that your union Northens or Titans said you were injured and you were not available for selection.

“I said how could that be? He said we were told you are injured. I said no‚ I was not injured during the time when you are telling me that I was selected.

“The coach told me we were surprised as well to see you playing for the Titans in the following fixture and said they did not understand that you were injured.”

“Only to realise that that time we were about to win the four-day competition as Titans.

“They could not release me to go and play for the Proteas because by then I was one of the best players who was doing well in the competition and they needed me to come and play for them.

“It was just a sad moment to find that out‚ that some of the Titans management denied me the opportunity to go and represent my country.”

Asked how did know that he was indeed selected to the Proteas but his selection was blocked‚ Mbhalati said: “Even someone at CSA management by then confirmed that yes ‘we selected you but your union at that time said you were injured’”.

Mbhalati remembered another sad day in his storied franchise career when he said he was unfairly omitted from the World Cup squad for the 2011 edition.