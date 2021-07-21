“I can tell you about the experiences that I have witnessed in Sonnyboy’s case‚ who was literally worked out of cricket‚” Moroe said.

“In my humble opinion‚ Sonnyboy is one of the most talented‚ if not the most talent black African I have seen play cricket.

“I thought that Sonnyboy‚ straight out of high school‚ would walk straight into the national team. But I mean‚ even making the provincial team‚ was that much tougher for him.”

Moroe said he would tell all during his testimony‚ including a period where he said there were people who opposed Kagiso Rabada’s inclusion in the Proteas squad as teenager.

“There are things that the public does not know‚ that we had to fight for Kagiso Rabada to play.”

Rabada‚ who is now 26‚ made his Proteas debut in 2014 when he was 19 and is currently on tour in Ireland with the national team.

“We were told Kagiso is too young and he needs to be given time to mature. We had to fight for Kagiso to play.

“Today he is a world beater and people carry on like they never at some point tried to block his way‚” Moroe said.

Moroe was then asked if he would appear at the hearings or not.

“Yes‚ you are going to have me at the SJN testifying, but not only testifying but also to poke holes in how certain things are being done and obviously to give the truth to the public‚” Moroe said.

He said he would spill the beans‚ including how current CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith was appointed‚ but did not provide the date and time.

“People just know what they have been told by the media. They don’t know the facts of what has happened at CSA.

“They don’t know the facts around the hiring of Graeme Smith.”

The now 35-year-old Moroe said the testimony given by former CSA board member Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw was “the truth”.

Smith’s appointment as CSA director of cricket came under the spotlight last week at the hearings.

“I mean Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw came on your show about a week or so ago‚ and she spoke about the facts of how everything did actually happen‚ which is actually the truth.”

The CSA transformation inquiry hearings were established to investigate racial discrimination within the organisation‚ and to recommend remedial action.

Moroe said he has his doubts that the new CSA majority independent board would fully and willingly implement recommendations and remedial action.

“It would be interesting to see what the new board is going to do about matters that are going to come out.

“I have my reservations, but when I do come to your show I will tell you why I have my reservations. Remember to ask me that question.”