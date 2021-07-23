Miller‚ who rode his luck after he was dropped by Lorcan Tucker on 20‚ ended his superb innings with a match winning knock of 75 off 44 that included four boundaries and six maximums.

When Miller arrived on the crease‚ the Proteas were struggling on 38-4 in the seventh over following the loss of top order batsmen Bavuma‚ Janneman Malan‚ Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock.

Before Miller arrived‚ South Africa were on shaky ground after the lost Bavuma and Malan without scoring before the end of the first over with Irish spinner Paul Stirling wrecking havoc.

Bavuma departed during the second ball of the match when he was caught at slips by Joshua Little off the bowling of Stirling for his second T20 duck.

The catching and bowling combination of Little and Stirling was responsible for the demise of Malan two balls later to leave the scoreboard of South Africa on 2-2 and the next batsmen to fall was Markram (8).

South Africa‚ who made three changes with Wiaan Mulder‚ Bjorn Fortuin and Beuran Hendricks coming in for Kagiso Rabada‚ Lizaard Williams George Linde‚ ended the powerplay on 38-6.