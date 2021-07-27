With the SA T20 side boasting five capable opening batsmen‚ captain Temba Bavuma says the selectors are going to have a ‘nice headache’ while trying to balance and selecting the team for the World Cup.

In the recent T20 series wins against the West Indies and Ireland‚ the Proteas opened the batting with different combinations involving Quinton de Kock‚ Reeza Hendricks and Bavuma.

The other capable openers in the squad were Janneman Malan and Aiden Markram‚ who were used at number three and four. This is where they may be used during the World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in October and November.

“It is a nice headache to have for the selectors in terms of who could come in at number three‚ and as a replacement opener‚” said Bavuma‚ who finally found some scoring form by scoring 71 off 51 in the final and third T20 against Ireland after a lean spell.

Bavuma said he would not mind playing a floating role at the top‚ but added that he prefers opening with De Kock as they have established a good partnership.