Cricket

Proteas to tour Sri Lanka in September

30 July 2021 - 10:52
David Miller of South Africa bats watched by Lorcan Tucker of Ireland in the first T20 at The Village in Dublin, Ireland on July 19, 2021.
David Miller of South Africa bats watched by Lorcan Tucker of Ireland in the first T20 at The Village in Dublin, Ireland on July 19, 2021.
Image: Harry Murphy/Gallo Images

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has confirmed that the country will host South Africa in a white-ball series in September.

In making the announcement on Friday morning‚ SLC said that they will be hosting the Proteas in three ODIs and as many T20s as both team continue with their preparations for the T20 World Cup later in the year.

Bavuma believes Proteas have a ‘nice headache’ ahead of T20 World Cup

With the SA T20 side boasting five capable opening batsmen‚ captain Temba Bavuma says the selectors are going to have a ‘nice headache’ while trying ...
Sport
3 days ago

SLC said the tour will take place in a bio-bubble environment and all the matches will be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo between September 2 and 14.

The Proteas go into this series with their spirits high after they recently beat the West Indies and Ireland in T20 series where a number of players like Janneman Malan and Tabraiz Shamsi continued to impress.

Boucher to respond to Adams racism allegations when he’s ready

Proteas coach Mark Boucher says he does not want to give a knee-jerk reaction to the allegations
Sport
4 days ago

Full Fixtures

  • 1st ODI‚ September 2: Sri Lanka v South Africa
  • 2nd ODI‚ September 4: Sri Lanka v South Africa
  • 3rd ODI‚ September 7: Sri Lanka v South Africa
  • 1st T20‚ September 10: Sri Lanka v South Africa
  • 2nd T20‚ September 12: Sri Lanka v South Africa
  • 3rd T20‚ 14 September: Sri Lanka v South Africa
subscribe

Most read

  1. Nodada and Fielies heading to Chiefs? Comitis says he’s also heard the rumours Soccer
  2. Itumeleng Khune joins Patrick ‘Ace’ Ntsoelengoe in the Kaizer Chiefs record ... Soccer
  3. Willard Katsande leads the list of exits out of Kaizer Chiefs’ Naturena ... Soccer
  4. Erasmus not happy with World Rugby's failure to provide clarity on the rules ... Rugby
  5. 'Flop' or fall guy? — Fans blame Ronwen Williams for SA under-23s crashing out ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Ryk joins Roland on the podium at world champs Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Van der Burgh strikes gold in London Sport
  3. Bavuma believes Proteas have a ‘nice headache’ ahead of T20 World Cup Cricket