Former South African Cricketers' Association (Saca) chief executive officer Tony Irish will get an opportunity to present the union's side of the story and respond to the allegations made against it at Cricket SA’s (CSA) Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) project.

Saca have been accused by some former players‚ administrators and CSA board members of being an obstacle to transformation when it came to the selection of black players to the Proteas.

“I know the CEO of Saca is preparing representation and submissions to the hearings and I will probably have an opportunity of reading those when they are ready‚ and if I need to support those I will‚” said Irish.

“Whenever they want me to come‚ I will absolutely cooperate with them. I know that Saca has come under attack in some of these hearings and I think some of it is unfair and unjustified‚ and I will be supporting Saca’s submissions in response to that.”