Official: Proteas’ tour to India postponed

SAs much-anticipated limited overs tour to India in September and October has been postponed.

Cricket SA (CSA) confirmed to TimesLIVE this week that a new date will be discussed with the powerful Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and said the postponement does not have any negative financial implications.

“CSA and the BCCI have jointly agreed to postpone this tour to a date still to be scheduled, and it has no financial implications for CSA‚” CSA said without going into more details.

The tour clashes with the resumption of the much-loved Indian Premier League (IPL)‚ which resumes in September in Dubai after it was postponed in May following the burst of the bio-secure bubble.