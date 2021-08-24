'Apology not accepted': Growing calls for Proteas coach Mark Boucher to be axed amid racism allegations

Proteas coach Mark Boucher's apology to the nation for his involvement in alleged racial taunts aimed at black former teammates in the national side has been dismissed by many on social media, who have called for him to be fired.

TimesLIVE reported Boucher came into the spotlight last month at Cricket SA’s (CSA's) transformation hearings where former teammate Paul Adams accused him of being one of the white players who called him “brown s**t”.

In an apology issued on Monday, Boucher agreed that Adams was called “brown s**t” but denied coming up with the name. He asked for the opportunity to address the racism allegations with the former players one on one as he is hurt by the testimonies of racism and exclusion.

“I can categorically say that I did not give Mr Adams the name ‘brown s**t’. I don’t know who gave him the name.

“I am deeply concerned and, indeed, hurt by some of the testimony and wish to address these concerns with the individuals concerned in person.

“I have listened to the hurt some of my former teammates felt, the feeling of exclusion and some totally unacceptable and inappropriate examples of alleged racism that they endured.