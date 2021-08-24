'Apology not accepted': Growing calls for Proteas coach Mark Boucher to be axed amid racism allegations
Proteas coach Mark Boucher's apology to the nation for his involvement in alleged racial taunts aimed at black former teammates in the national side has been dismissed by many on social media, who have called for him to be fired.
TimesLIVE reported Boucher came into the spotlight last month at Cricket SA’s (CSA's) transformation hearings where former teammate Paul Adams accused him of being one of the white players who called him “brown s**t”.
In an apology issued on Monday, Boucher agreed that Adams was called “brown s**t” but denied coming up with the name. He asked for the opportunity to address the racism allegations with the former players one on one as he is hurt by the testimonies of racism and exclusion.
“I can categorically say that I did not give Mr Adams the name ‘brown s**t’. I don’t know who gave him the name.
“I am deeply concerned and, indeed, hurt by some of the testimony and wish to address these concerns with the individuals concerned in person.
“I have listened to the hurt some of my former teammates felt, the feeling of exclusion and some totally unacceptable and inappropriate examples of alleged racism that they endured.
“I apologise unreservedly for any offensive conduct, real or perceived, that has been attributed to me,” he said.
Reflecting on 1997, the time at which black players were allegedly subjected to racism, Boucher said the team was ill-equipped to deal with post-racial SA.
The allegations by Adams opened old wounds among some on social media who have since reflected on similar ones made by former cricketer Makhaya Ntini.
Last year, Ntini revealed in a candid SABC interview that he was allegedly sidelined by white players.
He said he felt lonely and that speaking up was never an option as he could have been labelled “bitter” and ungrateful.
He said after matches, he used to run from the stadium to the hotel because his team members didn't want to sit with him.
On social media, some said Boucher must step down from his position. Others questioned why he never came out and apologised for his part in perpetuating racism in the sport after Ntini's interview.
Popular radio personality Rams Mabote wrote a note to Boucher on social media, telling him not to “spoil” his apology with excuses.
“Dear Mark Boucher, if you are going to apologise 'unreservedly', don't spoil it with excuses like 'naive' and being 'a young man'.”
Here's a glimpse into some of the online reactions:
Dear Mark Boucher, f you are going to apologise "unreservedly", don't spoil it with excuses like "naive" and being "a young man". #PR101 pic.twitter.com/frPkLPKFlz— Rams Mabote (@RamsByTheHorns) August 23, 2021
Mark Boucher’s admission that he did call Paul Adams a ‘brown sh*t’ as a nickname when they were Proteas teammates should have come packaged with his resignation as National coach. @OfficialCSA if Boucher could not walk away please relieve him of his responsibility— Mark Keohane (@mark_keohane) August 23, 2021
I just wish people in our country can just start taking ownership and responsibility of their actions or misdeeds instead of just apologize and expect us to move on like nothing happened. #MarkBoucher must be fired. #CSA show leadership for once.— #Mzansi (@Cods27) August 23, 2021
#MarkBoucher Lost all respect I had for you as a man. Makhaya Ntini came out telling us his experience & your conscience couldn't bring you to confess & apologize then. That compromises all the sincerity behind your apology.— TheAlternativePerspective (@masteredsauce) August 23, 2021
Mark Boucher, there's a difference between what you did or said to what you may have said or done. Please own up 💯 or deny. pic.twitter.com/ziPwgnDg0L— S. Simandla (@ssimandla) August 23, 2021
I don't think Mark Boucher's 14-page apology is enough. At. All. I hope with these #SJNHearings we'll actually see justice.— #RememberMthokozisiNtumba (@thisliberty) August 23, 2021
He's sorry coz he got called out.. Mark Boucher must voetsek! pic.twitter.com/xnHdoGVqcY— Lwandile Zulu (@thee_sabrez) August 23, 2021