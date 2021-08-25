Cricket

Embattled Proteas coach Mark Boucher part of team travelling party to Sri Lanka

25 August 2021 - 08:48
Proteas coach Mark Boucher.
Image: Seb Daly/Gallo Images

Embattled Proteas coach Mark Boucher was part of the team’s travelling party that flew out of OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning to Sri Lanka for their limited overs series in Colombo.

Boucher has been in the news over the past few days after he apologised in an affidavit to the CSA’s Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) hearings for his involvement in alleged racial taunts aimed at black former teammates.

The apology, contained in a 14-page affidavit to the SJN Hearings, sparked outrage from some sport fans, leading to furious calls for him to step down or for Cricket SA (CSA) to fire him.

Boucher was responding to allegations made by former Proteas team-mate Paul Adams, who spoke about his experiences in the national team and said the coach was among the players who sang a song that described him as a “brown sh*t”.

POLL | Should Mark Boucher be sacked as Proteas coach amid racism allegations?

An online petition has so far received 1,700 signatures, with many giving reasons why Boucher should step down or be given the boot.
Sport
23 hours ago

The Proteas left for the subcontinent to play three ODIs and three T20s against Sri Lanka in Colombo from September 2 to 14. The team will be without assistant coach Enoch Nkwe, who stepped down from his position on Tuesday.

This is an important tour for the Proteas, who are using the series as part of their preparations for the T20 World Cup to be held in the United Arab Emirates in October and November.

Before departure, Proteas team management released video footage of players, coaches and management staff going through check-in processes at the airport which included visuals of Boucher.

Asked if Boucher was travelling with the team, CSA spokesperson Thamie Mthembu said: “Mark Boucher is the head coach of the Proteas men’s team.”

