Cricket

Indian team hurt but not demoralised by loss, says captain Virat Kohli

29 August 2021 - 12:28 By Reuters
Virat Kohli (r) is confidence India will respond.
Virat Kohli (r) is confidence India will respond.
Image: MICHAEL STEELE

India captain Virat Kohli said his players are hurting after losing the third test against England at Headingley by a big margin but are not demoralised.

Joe Root's men thrashed India by an innings and 76 runs on the fourth day of the test on Saturday to level the five-match series, with the fourth starting at The Oval on Thursday.

Kohli, 32, said the short turnaround time will not be an obstacle to put the defeat behind them.

"We like to be in this situation where people start coming at us with doubts and really start questioning the ability of our team," Kohli told reporters on Saturday.

"That is the situation we love best. I can guarantee you one thing - that we will not be demoralised by this loss.

"The guys in the changing room are hurt. And when they are hurt they badly want to correct the things that didn't go well in this game. That is how we are going to play the next two test matches."

Kohli refused to criticise individuals for the defeat and said the entire batting unit failed in the first innings, when India were shot out for 78, while the bowling group was also not consistent enough.

The team will be open to rotate players to give them a rest during the long series but will not look to draft in an extra batsman in the remaining fixtures as it would upset their preferred balance, Kohli added.

The visiting team, ranked second in the world in tests, had a strong chance to win the opening test in Nottingham before rain forced a draw while they beat England comprehensively at Lord's to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

"This game has been kind of an aberration in how we have gone this series," he said. "You can't become a bad team overnight.

"It all depends on your mindset, how you arrive in the next game. And I can assure you that we'll arrive with a lot more determination and a lot more intensity than we had in this game." 

MORE:

India collapse again as England seal crushing win

England's Ollie Robinson struck four times with the second new ball as the hosts thrashed India by an innings and 76 runs to level the series on day ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Skipper Dhawan, debutant Kishan help India spank Sri Lanka in first ODI

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan led by example and wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan impressed in his one-day debut to secure a comprehensive seven-wicket win ...
Sport
1 month ago

India player tests positive for Covid-19 in England

An India player has tested positive for Covid-19 in England ahead of a five-test series between the teams beginning next month, an Indian cricket ...
Sport
1 month ago

Kohli gives WTC thumbs-up but would prefer best-of-three final

Kiwi great Richard Hadlee and PM Jacinda Ardern hail ‘best ever’ New Zealand Test world champions
Sport
2 months ago

New Zealand out to end final jinx, India’s Kohli chases first ICC trophy

Inaugural WTC final looks to be a contest between India’s star-studded batting lineup and Kiwis’ versatile pace attack
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Kekana will not play for Sundowns again, with club making alternative offers Soccer
  2. LOL! Siya Kolisi's 'honesty' about his armpit problem leaves many in stitches Rugby
  3. Pitso Mosimane makes his stand in Egypt Sport
  4. 'Sanibonani bantu bo pharaoh no Moses!': fans 'move in' after Al Ahly's Percy ... Soccer
  5. Royal AM's application to go to Constitutional Court dismissed with costs Soccer

Latest Videos

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...
KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...