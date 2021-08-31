Former Proteas speedster Dale Steyn calls time on glittering career

Former SA premier right arm fast bowler Dale “Phalaborwa Express” Steyn has called time on his glittering career.

The explosive 38-year-old bowler released a statement on his social media platforms on Tuesday confirming his retirement from the game he served for almost 20 years in the professional ranks.

Steyn retires having played 93 Test matches for the Proteas and returning with 439 wickets, best bowling figures of 7/51, 125 ODIs with 186 wickets, and 47 T20 in which he claimed 64 scalps.

“It’s been a long December and there’s reason to believe maybe this year will be better than last,” said Steyn, who retired from Test cricket in 2019 in a bid to prolong his limited overs career.

“I can’t remember all the times I tried to tell myself to hold on to these moments as they pass. It’s been 20 years since training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feet, jetlag, joy and brotherhood.

“There are too many memories to tell. Too many faces to thank. So I left it to the experts to sum up, my favourite band, the Counting Crows. Today I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bitter sweet but grateful. Thank you everyone, from family to teammates, journalists to fans, it's been an incredible journey together.”

Though he never helped the Proteas to World Cup success, Steyn was an established and frightening bowler who terrorised opposition batsmen while also playing for the Titans, the Cobras and the Cape Town Blitz.

Elsewhere on the international stage, Steyn used to thrill the passionate crowds of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he starred for the Deccan Chargers, Gujarat Lions, Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He also played for the Islamabad United in the Pakistan Premier League (PSL) and for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash in Australia, Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and for Kandy Tuskers in the Sri Lanka Premier League.

He also had spells in England with Essex, Glamorgan, Hampshire and Warwickshire as he shone on the international stage where he was regarded as one of the most frightening fast bowlers of his generation.