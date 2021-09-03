'It was a momentum halting moment,' says Markram on Bavuma retiring hurt

Aiden Markram, who top-scored in a losing battle as the Proteas were defeated by 14 runs in the opening ODI in Colombo on Thursday, said the loss of captain Temba Bavuma, who retired hurt midway through their chase, halted the team’s momentum.

Markram (96) fell agonisingly short of what would have been a classy maiden ODI century.

He and Bavuma put on a 106-run partnership for the second wicket that remained unbeaten and was halted when the skipper retired hurt on 38 following a direct hit on the right thumb.

It was a partnership that looked solid and threatened to take the match away from the hosts.

“It was definitely a partnership that was gaining some momentum,” said the 26-year-old Centurion-born Markram.

Bavuma looked to be in the mood and played a variety of shots before the freak accident.

“It was that sort of the game where it was pretty much what Temba does in his sleep and I think he proved that again today.

“It was very unfortunate that we had to lose him to something so freakish.

“I suppose this sort of obstacle can happen but certainly, I would not say a momentum shifting, but certainly a momentum halting moment in the game.”

When Bavuma walked off injured with his team 155/1 after 28 overs, the Proteas needed a further 146 runs from 132 balls to win the match but came up 14 runs short in the end.

The Proteas remained on par for a successful chase but the turning point was in the last 10 overs. Sri Lanka smashed 90 in the last 10 while the Proteas managed 76.

The Proteas will be kicking themselves for not getting over the line despite conditions that were as decent for batsmen as they were for bowlers.

“I think, to be honest, the wicket played probably a bit better that we expected.

“Obviously, going forward in the series and in the T20 series, it might get tougher with the amount of traffic on the square. As for today, it actually played quite well in my opinion,” said Markram.

“I thought the score was just slightly above par but certainly not out of reach. At the end of the game it probably reflected what was two pretty decent scores on a pretty decent pitch as well.

“It was stopping and holding up but I would not say it was doing that every ball. It was just the odd ball and naturally there was a little bit of spin but nothing exaggerated.

“They bowled well and their spinners got into the game nice and early, which made it tough in the initial part of the innings, but conditions, all in all, were pretty good I would say.”

The second ODI at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Saturday is a must-win match and the Proteas have only a day to turn things around.

Bavuma had scans and was treated on his injured finger and is expected to be available to lead the team on Saturday.

There are also crucial World Cup Super League points on offer while the pressure will mount on the Proteas, who have not won an ODI series in nearly two years.