Proteas batsman Janneman Malan happy with the blistering start to his burgeoning ODI career

Proteas batsman Janneman Malan is either just being humble or honestly cannot put a finger on the reasons for the blistering start to his burgeoning ODI career.

After eight one-day international innings, Malan has scored 627 runs, which includes three centuries two half centuries, and he boasts the highest score with an unbeaten 177 at an imposing average of 104.50.

He registered his third ODI centurion with a winning score of 121 off 135 in the Proteas’ 67 runs (DLS method) victory over Sri Lanka on Saturday that helped SA to level the series 1-1 with one match to go on Tuesday.

Malan was so impressive in the win over Sri Lanka that he was part of two key partnerships of 98 and 86 with Reeza Hendricks and Heinrich Klaasen respectively, and he was rightfully named the player of the match.

“You don’t want to think about it too hard, you just have to break it down game by game,” he said when asked about his impressive start to his ODI career.

“I really don’t know what to make of it, but every game is about scoring runs and taking wickets and we always try to do that. I am fortunate to have such a good squad of players in the Proteas and after every match we start over and do what you have to do in the next game.”