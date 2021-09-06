Cricket

Ruthless India demolish England to go 2-1 up in series

06 September 2021 - 18:11 By Reuters
Rohit Sharma was named player of the match for his fantastic 127 in the second innings.
Rohit Sharma was named player of the match for his fantastic 127 in the second innings.
Image: @ICC/Twitter

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja combined with his seam bowling team mates to bowl India to an emphatic 157-run victory over England in the fourth test on Monday and put the touring side 2-1 up in the series.

Chasing a record victory target of 368, England started strongly but suffered a spectacular batting collapse after the lunch break to lose six wickets in the second session on the final day at The Oval.

Openers Haseeb Hameed (63) and Rory Burns (50) hit half-centuries before England unravelled and were eventually bowled out for 210 an hour into the final session.

The match was effectively over when Shardul Thakur dismissed England captain Joe Root for 36 with an innocuous delivery which the in-form batsman dragged on to his stumps.

Jadeja kept bowling into the rough to trouble the batsmen, claiming the wickets of Hameed and England vice-captain Moeen Ali.

Umesh Yadav took 3-60, while Jasprit Bumrah struck twice in successive overs to rattle England.

Thakur also grabbed a couple of wickets.

The fifth and final test starts at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday. 

MORE:

Putting the best interests of cricket, fans and players first

Cricket SA (CSA) is the custodian of all cricket activities in SA, and its board of directors is entrusted with ensuring compliance with its vision, ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq steps down on eve of Twenty20 World Cup

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis have stepped down from their respective roles, the country's governing body Pakistan ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Janneman Malan stars as Proteas level series against Sri Lanka

A combination of superb batting by centurion Janneman Malan and exceptional bowling by Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi inspired SA to a 67 runs (DLS ...
Sport
1 day ago

India batsman KL Rahul fined 15% of match fee for dissent

India opener KL Rahul was fined 15% of his match fee for protesting against the umpire's decision during his dismissal in the fourth test against ...
Sport
1 day ago

Reeza Hendricks looking to rekindle his Pallekele magic in Colombo

Kimberley-born Reeza Hendricks holds the world record as the owner of the fastest ODI hundred by a debutant, having achieved the milestone against ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Janneman Malan and Tabraiz Shamsi shines as Proteas bounce back to level the ODI series

A combination of superb batting by centurion Janneman Malan and exceptional bowling by Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi inspired South Africa to a 67 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas batsman Janneman Malan happy with the blistering start to his burgeoning ODI career

Proteas batsman Janneman Malan is either just being humble or honestly cannot put a finger on the reasons for the blistering start to his burgeoning ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Were Hlompho Kekana a weapon, he'd be a rocket launcher Sport
  2. Ivan stays … but critics question decision after Lions' woeful Currie Cup form Sport
  3. Bulls stampede into Currie Cup final Rugby
  4. WATCH | Orlando Pirates team gets vaccinated, calls on supporters to follow suit Soccer
  5. Hugo Broos concerned about Bafana’s offensive play ahead of showdown with Ghana Soccer

Latest Videos

Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...
More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla