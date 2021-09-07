Hendricks hoping to make T20 World Cup squad after narrowly missing out in 2019

Reeza Hendricks has admitted there will be heebie-jeebies in the Proteas camp ahead of the squad announcement for the upcoming ICC men’s T20 World Cup to be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from next month.

The 15-member squad will be announced on Thursday, on the same day Cricket SA (CSA) launches its new restructured domestic 2021/2022 season.

“It is interesting times ahead. The next couple of days will keep a few boys on their toes to see what the outcome is,” the 32-year-old Hendricks said from Colombo, where the team prepared for the third and final ODI series that is tantalisingly poised at 1-1.

Hendricks usually opens the batting with Quinton de Kock in T20s for the Proteas and is one of the established and experienced players in the shorter format with 33 matches under his belt.

But even with 881 runs at an average of 26.69 and a striking rate of 122 with a high score of 71, Hendricks will be sitting on the edge of his seat waiting with bated breath to hear his name mentioned to take part in the global showpiece.

“We are definitely looking forward to it to see what the outcome is and who is selected or not but I don’t want to look too far ahead.”

Hendricks has six T20 half-centuries and his last score for the Proteas was a second match top score (69) in Ireland in July, having also impressed in the West Indies the previous month.

Hendricks missed out on the 2019 World Cup in England as the Proteas kept faith in the experienced but relatively out of form Hashim Amla.

Amla's inclusion meant there was no room for the promising Hendricks, who announced his arrival on the ODI circuit after making a sizzling start to his career with a century on debut in Sri Lanka in August 2018.

“I’d love to think that I would be involved and be selected but again we will see what happens come Thursday.”

The Proteas have consistently been among the favourites at both the men’s ODI and T20 World Cup tournaments since the late 1990s but have never made it past the semifinal stages of either event.

Hendricks said that is a record Temba Bavuma and his team will be determined to correct this time around when they start their campaign against Australia at the Abu Dhabi International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on October 23.