No major surprises as Proteas announce T20 World Cup squad, Phehlukwayo named as reserve

The Proteas named their 15-member squad for the ICC men's T20 World Cup next month, with Andile Phehlukwayo missing out, but the all-rounder will travel with the team as one of three reserves.

The World Cup will be staged in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman in October and November where captain Temba Bavuma will lead the team in his first major world event since his appointment earlier this year.

SA qualified automatically for the tournament by virtue of their top eight position in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings.

SA will face Australia in the opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Abu Dhabi International Cricket Stadium in the UAE on October 23.

World Cup squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain, Imperial Lions); Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins); Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper, Momentum Multiply Titans); Bjorn Fortuin (Imperial Lions); Reeza Hendricks (Imperial Lions); Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans); Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans); David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins); Wiaan Mulder (Imperial Lions); Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans); Anrich Nortjé (Warriors); Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons); Kagiso Rabada (Imperial Lions); Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans); Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions).

More to follow...