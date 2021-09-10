Cricket

CSA appoint Duminy, Sammons as consultants for Proteas at T20 World Cup

10 September 2021 - 16:50
JP Duminy has been appointed as a consultant for the Proteas at the T20 World Cup.
JP Duminy has been appointed as a consultant for the Proteas at the T20 World Cup.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Cricket SA (CSA) have announced Justin Sammons and JP Duminy as specialist consultants to the Proteas for the T20 World Cup in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month.

The pair will fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of assistant coach Enoch Nkwe on a temporary basis, CSA said on Friday.

“I would like to thank the Imperial Lions and the North West Dragons for making JP and Justin available to us where they are currently employed as the respective batting coaches,” said CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith.

“Justin previously worked with the Proteas during the first part of our current tour of Sri Lanka so he has already developed a good working relationship with the players.

“JP is a perfect fit for T20 cricket. His record as a player speaks for itself and he will bring specific skills in all three disciplines of batting, bowling and fielding,” Smith concluded.

Proteas team management for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Khomotso Volvo Masubelele (team manager), Mark Boucher (head coach), Charl Langeveldt (bowling coach), Justin Ontong (fielding coach), Justin Sammons (specialist consultant), JP Duminy (specialist consultant), Craig Govender (physiotherapist), Tumi Masekela (strength and conditioning coach), Rivash Gobind (video analyst), Dr Hashendra Ramjee (team doctor), Sipokazi Sokanyile (media manager)

READ MORE

Cricket SA confirm Proteas' bumper tour to England

The Proteas will travel to the UK for a full tour against England that will include three ODIs, three T20s and a three-match Test series from July 19 ...
Sport
2 days ago

Maharaj concerned about Proteas' ODI World Cup qualification as they turn to T20s

SA stand-in ODI captain Keshav Maharaj has admitted that the Proteas are in an uncomfortable position on the ICC World Cup Super League table.
Sport
1 day ago

No major surprises as Proteas announce T20 World Cup squad, Phehlukwayo named as reserve

The Proteas named their 15-member squad for the ICC men's T20 World Cup next month, with Andile Phehlukwayo missing out, but the all-rounder will ...
Sport
1 day ago

Embattled Proteas coach Mark Boucher takes positives from ODI series defeat to Sri Lanka

Under pressure Proteas coach Mark Boucher has decided to take positives from the 2-1 ODI series defeat to Sri Lanka in Colombo, even though the ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Manqoba apologised': Mokwena admits to row among Sundowns' coaches Soccer
  2. Tlhopie Motsepe: Sundowns' coaching trinity ensured transition in life after ... Soccer
  3. ‘Sometimes players call me Mr Ref' - PSL referee Akhona Makalima Soccer
  4. No major surprises as Proteas announce T20 World Cup squad, Phehlukwayo named ... Cricket
  5. How coach Dan Malesela discovered rising Bafana Bafana star Ethan Brooks Soccer

Latest Videos

Meet UJ’s slick yellow robot dog turning heads on campus
The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans