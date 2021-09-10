CSA appoint Duminy, Sammons as consultants for Proteas at T20 World Cup

Cricket SA (CSA) have announced Justin Sammons and JP Duminy as specialist consultants to the Proteas for the T20 World Cup in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month.

The pair will fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of assistant coach Enoch Nkwe on a temporary basis, CSA said on Friday.

“I would like to thank the Imperial Lions and the North West Dragons for making JP and Justin available to us where they are currently employed as the respective batting coaches,” said CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith.

“Justin previously worked with the Proteas during the first part of our current tour of Sri Lanka so he has already developed a good working relationship with the players.

“JP is a perfect fit for T20 cricket. His record as a player speaks for itself and he will bring specific skills in all three disciplines of batting, bowling and fielding,” Smith concluded.

Proteas team management for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Khomotso Volvo Masubelele (team manager), Mark Boucher (head coach), Charl Langeveldt (bowling coach), Justin Ontong (fielding coach), Justin Sammons (specialist consultant), JP Duminy (specialist consultant), Craig Govender (physiotherapist), Tumi Masekela (strength and conditioning coach), Rivash Gobind (video analyst), Dr Hashendra Ramjee (team doctor), Sipokazi Sokanyile (media manager)