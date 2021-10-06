Cricket

Proteas spinner Bjorn Fortuin says they must hit the ground running at the T20 World Cup

06 October 2021 - 16:57
Bjorn Fortuin of the Proteas says their fate in the T20 World Cup will depend on their ability to handle the big moments as a team.
Bjorn Fortuin of the Proteas says their fate in the T20 World Cup will depend on their ability to handle the big moments as a team.
Image: Isuru Sameera/Gallo Images

As the Proteas edge closer to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman later in the month, left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin has accepted that he is beginning to feel the pressure.

The Proteas, who arrived in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, will remain in quarantine until  Monday and then will begin the final stage of preparations ahead of the tournament due to be held between October 23 and November 14.

Before they take on Australia in the opening match of the tournament in Abu Dhabi on October 23, the Proteas will play two practice matches against Afghanistan and Pakistan, on October 18 and 20 respectively.

“There is definitely pressure. I would be lying if I said there wasn’t pressure, but that is always going to be the case,” said Fortuin, who added that they will have to handle big moments well at the tournament.

“Whether we won the World Cup before or not, there was always going to be expectations on our shoulders because people back home expect things from us all the time.

“We must make sure that we embrace that pressure and use it as a source of energy,  and as the driving force, or we could crumble under it. That is a very realistic possibility.

“We just have to make sure that we handle the big moments very well as a team. We must face high pressure situations as a unit, because it is not just about the individual who can stand up, but it is about the team.”

'We back our chances,' says captain Bavuma as Proteas fly out to the World Cup

Proteas limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma says the team is in a good space and stands a good chance of success at the ICC Twenty20 Cricket World Cup ...
Sport
3 days ago

Fortuin added that when they come out of quarantine next week, South Africa will focus on their preparations and try to adapt to the searing heat of the Arabian Peninsula.

“I have asked myself the question of how we are going to play cricket in this heat because this is something I have never experienced before. It is just gone past 11am and it feels like it has been baking outside for hours.

“The heat is going to be a massive challenge for us, but everything we need is available for us to succeed. It is just about getting our minds right, but the weather is going to be part of those challenges.

“Physical and mental preparedness go hand-in-hand because without mental strength, the physical is useless and it is the same thing vice versa. It is a long time before we play our first game, so the big thing is to make sure that we peak at the right time.

“We have a couple of warm-up games lined up, but as soon as that first ball is bowled against Australia, we have to make sure that we are in the right space to hit the ground running.”

Fortuin said they must be ready to play against all the big teams.

“There is extra motivation whenever you play against these big teams. As I look at this World Cup, there are about six to seven teams that could win the tournament on paper and we have to be ready for each of them.

“There is history between SA and Australia and what happened at the 1999 World Cup and those sorts of things. We can’t control that because it is in the past.

“We can only control our journey to make sure that when that first ball is bowled, we hit the ground running. The same goes for the other team.”

READ MORE

Proteas captain Bavuma starts batting in the nets, expects to be fit for T20 World Cup

South Africa’s limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma has started batting in the nets after successful surgery on his thumb and expects to be fit for the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Bavuma says batters will have tough time on UAE pitches expected to be dry and worn out

Temba Bavuma says batters will have a tough time in the United Arab Emirates during the T20 Cricket World Cup, from October 17 to November 14, as he ...
Sport
1 day ago

Duminy emotional as he pulls old SA blazer from closet for T20 World Cup

SA strategic consultant JP Duminy was overcome by emotions when he packed his Proteas blazer and tie to link up with the national team at their pre ...
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | A statue arises in Spain, and talk of a statue in SA Sport
  2. PSL prosecutor Nande Becker to charge Royal AM and several officials Soccer
  3. WATCH | ‘This is not a stokvel’ — Royal AM rewarding their players with hard ... Soccer
  4. POLL | Was Royal AM right to dish out cash on the pitch? Soccer
  5. WATCH | Royal AM could be in hot water after doling out wads of cash to the ... Soccer

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting