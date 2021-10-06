Proteas spinner Bjorn Fortuin says they must hit the ground running at the T20 World Cup

As the Proteas edge closer to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman later in the month, left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin has accepted that he is beginning to feel the pressure.

The Proteas, who arrived in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, will remain in quarantine until Monday and then will begin the final stage of preparations ahead of the tournament due to be held between October 23 and November 14.

Before they take on Australia in the opening match of the tournament in Abu Dhabi on October 23, the Proteas will play two practice matches against Afghanistan and Pakistan, on October 18 and 20 respectively.

“There is definitely pressure. I would be lying if I said there wasn’t pressure, but that is always going to be the case,” said Fortuin, who added that they will have to handle big moments well at the tournament.

“Whether we won the World Cup before or not, there was always going to be expectations on our shoulders because people back home expect things from us all the time.

“We must make sure that we embrace that pressure and use it as a source of energy, and as the driving force, or we could crumble under it. That is a very realistic possibility.

“We just have to make sure that we handle the big moments very well as a team. We must face high pressure situations as a unit, because it is not just about the individual who can stand up, but it is about the team.”