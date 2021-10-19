Free State Cricket 'illegally withheld money' owed to spinner Eddie Leie

Leie had a tumultuous two-year stay at Mangaung Oval because of his outspokenness, and parted ways with the Knights in April 2019 after his contract was not renewed.

In the same month, Leie said, he was chosen as one of the spinners to help the Proteas prepare for the World Cup in India and was to be paid for that. Leie said CSA paid the money into the Knights account because they did not know that he had left Bloemfontein.

For months the union did not notify Leie of the payment until the player found out from CSA that the money had been paid. When CSA asked the union, said Leie, the Knights said they withheld the money from the player because he owed them money for his accommodation.

Leie said there is email correspondence regarding the dispute over the money.

Van Heerden said he has gone through all the payments that were made to Leie in the two years.

“There are three payments that he highlights, payments that were deducted from him on accommodation and also [an amount for] R10,000 where he was a guest speaker in the North West,” said Van Heerden.

“Apart from the monies he received I don’t see any other monies paid into his account, if those incidents were correct then it would seem that we owe him that money. If he was let out of our employ, and the monies were paid from CSA not knowing that the player has moved, then it is due to him.”