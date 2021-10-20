KZN Cricket CEO Strydom defends decision to overlook Telemachus for a white 'high school coach'

KZN Cricket CEO Heinrich Strydom came under sustained questioning as he attempted to offer a response to Roger Telemachus’ claims that he was unfairly overlooked for a top coaching job, despite being the most experienced, suitable and qualified candidate.

Strydom defended the union’s decision to appoint Michael Smith for the KZN Inland team over former Proteas fast bowler Telemachus, who has been on the union’s payroll as the Coastal side coach for the past seven years.

Telemachus gave testimony at Cricket SA’s (CSA) Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) transformation hearings in July and said white coaches get senior jobs with less qualifications and experience at the expense of black mentors like him.

Telemachus testified that to his knowledge, Smith was a high school coach and has not coached in franchise or provincial cricket prior to his appointment as KZN Inland boss.