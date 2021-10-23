Cricket

Proteas go with two spinners for T20 World Cup showdown with Australia

23 October 2021 - 11:56
Australian captain Aaron Finch (R) toss the coin while Temba Bavuma (C) proteas captain calls it during the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup match between Australia and South Africa at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Image: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images

SA have gone with two spinners for their opening match of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup against Australia at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

After Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to field, it emerged that the Proteas think-tank went with Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshava Maharaj on what looked like a good pitch.

Captain Temba Bavuma will open the batting with explosive Quinton de Kock with Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen completing the middle order.

The Proteas also went with Dwaine Pretorius as the all-rounder with Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé the two fast bowlers and Maharaj and top ranked T20 bowler Shamsi part of the bowling attack.

With SA going with two spinners, the biggest loser among the bowlers is Lungi Ngidi, who hasn’t played enough competitive cricket over the past few months, but he is certainly going to play a part during the competition.

Teams

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

SA: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortjé, Tabraiz Shamsi

