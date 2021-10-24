Asalanka and Rajapaksa lead Sri Lanka to comfortable win over Bangladesh

Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa shared a partnership of 86 to give Sri Lanka a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Sunday.

Asalanka remained unbeaten on 80 from 49 balls and Rajapaksa, celebrating his 30th birthday, hit a 31-ball 53 to help Sri Lanka chase down a 172-run target with seven balls to spare.

Put in to bat, Bangladesh posted 171 for four after opening batsman Mohammad Naim anchored the innings with a 52-ball 62 and the experienced Mushfiqur Rahim smashed an unbeaten 57 off 37 balls.

Sri Lanka's bowlers had done most of the damage in the preliminary round matches and it was left to the batsmen to keep the winning run intact for the 2014 champions.