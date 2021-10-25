Babar's side the pride of Pakistan after long-awaited win over India

People poured onto the streets and set off fire crackers to celebrate Pakistan's first win over arch-rivals India at the World Cup on Sunday, with Prime Minister Imran Khan among those hailing the victory by Babar Azam's side.

Heading into the T20 World Cup's Super 12 match in Dubai, Pakistan had never defeated their neighbours in 12 previous meetings at a global tournament but ended that drought with a thumping 10-wicket win.

"Congratulations to the Pakistan team and especially to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of (Mohammad) Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi," Pakistan Prime Minister Khan, a former World Cup winning captain himself, wrote on Twitter.

"The nation is proud of you all."