Coach Gary Stead hails New Zealand bowlers as 'really special' after India win

"I thought the bowling effort was absolutely outstanding, possibly up there with the best performance I've seen in my time with the T20 bowling team," Stead told reporters from the United Arab Emirates.

"To restrict a star-studded team like India to 110 was really, really special and then I thought the batting was really, really clinical."

The victory transformed New Zealand's hopes of securing one of the two semi-final spots from the group ahead of their final three Super 12 matches against Scotland, Namibia and Afghanistan.

"It's hard to say if it was 'must win' or not because it's pretty early in the tournament," Stead added.

"But you would imagine the way the group is structured that it's going to be very difficult for the team that didn't win to get through to the semi-finals."