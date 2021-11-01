Cricket

England effectively in semis after Jos Buttler hits unbeaten 101 vs Sri Lanka

01 November 2021 - 20:08 By Reuters
England have won their opening four 2021 T20 World Cup matches.
England have won their opening four 2021 T20 World Cup matches.
Image: @T20WorldCup/Twitter

T20 World Cup favourites England effectively sealed a place in the semi-finals after Jos Buttler's incendiary century fashioned a 26-run victory against Sri Lanka in their Group I match on Monday.

Put in to bat, England's batting looked under pressure for the first time in the tournament but Buttler's unbeaten 101 off 67 balls fired them to a strong 163-4.

Sri Lanka were 137 all out in 19 overs, threatening to pull off an upset at one stage, but Eoin Morgan's team went on to notch up their fourth victory in as many matches to consolidate their position as group leaders.

Former champions England are bidding to become the first team to hold the 20-overs and 50-overs World Cups at the same time.

Sri Lanka's spinners dictated terms early in the match to restrict England to 36-3 after the powerplay overs.

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, fresh from his hat-trick against South Africa, deceived Jason Roy with a googly to knock back his off-stump.

Kusal Perera spilled an edge from Dawid Malan but it did not matter in the end as Dushmantha Chameera crashed the next ball onto the stumps.

Hasaranga (3-21) returned to trap the scoreless Jonny Bairstow lbw and England laboured to 47-3 at the midway stage of their innings.

Buttler and skipper Eoin Morgan (40) decided to go after the pacers instead and hit Lahiru Kumara for three sixes in the 15th over.

With Buttler going berserk with the bat, England plundered 116 runs in the final 10 overs.

The stumper-batsman brought up his maiden century in T20 Internationals with his sixth six off the final ball of the innings.

Sri Lanka endured a top order wobble of their own when they began their chase.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid dismissed Charith Asalanka and Perera in successive overs to wreck Sri Lanka but the 2014 champions refused to throw in the towel.

Hasaranga shone with the bat too, top-scoring for his side with a quickfire 34 to boost Sri Lanka's hopes of pulling off an upset.

Liam Livingstone cut short his stay and Buttler threw down the wicket to run out Dasun Shanaka (26) to effectively seal the match in England's favour.

MORE:

Quinton de Kock back in Proteas XI for World Cup match against Sri Lanka

Quinton de Kock has returned to the Proteas’ starting line-up for their ICC T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in ...
Sport
2 days ago

‘Surprised’ Geoffrey Toyana says De Kock is not a racist

Highveld Lions cricket coach Geoffrey Toyana says he was disappointed by Quinton de Kock’s decision to pull out of the World Cup T20 match against ...
Sport
1 day ago

Quinton de Kock saga has brought Proteas together — Maharaj

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj has said that the events of the last few days regarding Quinton de Kock have bought the team together ahead of their ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Surprised’ Geoffrey Toyana says De Kock is not a racist Sport
  2. PODCAST | From poverty to prosperity - The Willard Katsande story Soccer
  3. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Fergie close to ruling United from the grave Sport
  4. Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena weighs in on Quinton de Kock's decision not to ... Soccer
  5. Caf launches tender process to end TV blackout of major competitions Soccer

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa, Zuma, Malema, Mashaba and De Lille vote in #LGE2021
Rainy Cape Town didn’t stop these voters from making their mark in #LGE2021